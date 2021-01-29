X

KUSS, Carl

KUSS, Carl S.

99, of Springfield, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, in Oakwood Village. Carl was born June 9, 1921, in Springfield, Ohio, to Sebastian and Caroline (Lins) Kuss. He graduated from Catholic Central High School and later retired from IH as a Tool and Die

Maker. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #624, was an avid golfer and card player, and loved his grandkids. He was also a veteran of the United States Army and served in World War II. Survivors

include three children, Tim Kuss, Maureen (Jack) Sigafoos and Tom Kuss; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Lucas, Brandon,

Matthew, Andrew, Kate and Sean; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty; his second wife, Fran; and three

siblings, Mary, Robert and Eleanor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

