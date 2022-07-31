journal-news logo
X

KURUZOVICH, MARK

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KURUZOVICH, Jr., Mark Stephen

Mark Stephen Kuruzovich, Jr., 54, of New Carlisle, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 5-8 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, OH. The funeral to honor Mark will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
SHAFOR, Thomas
3
SPARKS, Vanzel
4
GOODWIN, Irene
5
HATTERY, John
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top