KURUZOVICH,



Mark Stephen "Butch"



Age 77 of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his residence while



surrounded by his loving



family. He was born the son of Mark and Helen (Toth) Kuruzovich on December 29, 1943, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Patricia Kuruzovich, and Sylvia Bastaja; ex-wife Sandie Kuruzovich. Mark is survived by his son Mark S. (Hope) Kuruzovich, Jr; daughters Amanda Kuruzovich, and



Tiffany (Kolby Watson) Kuruzovich; brother David Kuruzovich; sister Marquette Komara; grandchildren Chelsea, Jordan, and Quintin Kuruzovich; great-grandchildren Annabell, and



Marilee. Mark was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Mark retired from the United States Air Force proudly serving his country. After his military career he was involved in the oil industry as a salesman. He enjoyed classic cars, movies, and music. However, he enjoyed spending quality time with his family most of all. Friends may call on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 5PM – 7PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on



Thursday, April 8, 2021, 10AM, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle, Ohio 45344 with Rev. Thomas A. Nevels, Celebrant. A second visitation will be held on



Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 11AM – 1PM at Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, 710 Broad St., Johnstown, Pennsylvania.



Entombment to follow at Grandview Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tracy with Brightstar, Compass Home Care, and Hospice of Dayton for the care they received during this difficult time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



