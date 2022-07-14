KURTZ, Thomas L. "Tom"



Age 76, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Middletown, OH, on June 20, 1946, to the late Sarah (Schwal) John Kurtz. He retired from General Motors ~ Delphi Division after 31 years of service; and attended Poasttown Church of God. Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda K. (Lutes) Kurtz; his son Tommy (Beverly) Kurtz; daughter, Lisa (Brian) Baker; 7 grandchildren, Kristine Dengler, Kady Quigly, Brittany Pack, Taylor Fultz, Wyatt Spreckelmeier, Tarren and Graison Baker; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, James (Wanda) Kurtz, Ron Kurtz, and Pete (Connie) Kurtz; 3 sisters, Linda Zickgraf, Sandra Ball and Patricia Carter; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5 – 7 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Tuesday, July 19th, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, OH, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

