KURTZ, F. Dale



Age 91, died peacefully in his sleep on April 2, 2022. Dale served as senior pastor of Patterson Park Church for twenty-eight years alongside his beloved wife, Carol. They were



married nearly 70 years. Patterson Park Church will host a



celebration of Pastor Dale's life on Tuesday, May 10 at 3:00 pm with two hours of visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to Patterson Park Church Mission Fund would honor Dale's love for the gospel.



Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio. To leave a message or share a special memory of Dale with his family and to read complete



obituary, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

