KURTZ, Dolly

KURTZ, Dolly

Dolly Kurtz, 86 of Trenton, passed away on September 15, 2021, at her residence. She was born on August 7, 1935, in

Morristown, TN, to Pierce and Rene (Young) Carpenter. Dolly attended Edgewood Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Michael (Jenny) and Rick (Traci) Kurtz and Susan (Martin) Criste; 4 grandchildren, Matt, Jon, Sarah and Becca; and 3 great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lilly and Rylie. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard A. Kurtz; and siblings, Laura Miley, Aldon, Stokeley, Clyde, Jimmy, John, Nealous and Pierce Carpenter Jr. and Susie Sebastian. Visitation will be

on Tuesday, September 21st from 5-8:00 pm at the Baker-

Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home (6850 Roosevelt Avenue) with Funeral Services also there on Wednesday, September 22nd at 10:00 am with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial

Contributions may be directed to: Hospice of Butler and

Warren County. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

