KUNKLE, Michael Lee "Cowboy" 70, passed away September 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, with his children by his side in Springfield, Ohio. Michael was born on June 29, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Martin Luther Kunkle and Wilma Catherine Kuck. Michael was a lifetime resident of Dayton, Ohio. Michael spent many summers fishing, camping and hiking. He was known to all of his friends as "Cowboy." Michael is survived by his 5 children, Amanda Harding, 40 (Bartow, FL); Rachel Kunkle, 37 (Charleston, W.V.); Jennifer Kunkle, 36 (New Castle, Indiana); Brandy Hafelin, 31 (North Brookfield, NY); Wane Ramaglino, 30 (Homer, NY), a brother, Larry Kunkle, 80 (Monticello, KY), several nieces & nephews.

