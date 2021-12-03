KUNKEL, Dolores J. "Red"



Age 94, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Fairfield Place where she has been a resident for the last 5 years and was known as "Grandma Red."



Dolores was born on June 13, 1927, in Hamilton, the only child of Julius and Garnet



(Coning) Sprandel. She attended St. Joseph Elementary and Notre Dame High School. On June 12, 1947, she married the love of her life, Eddie Kunkel who preceded her in death in 1997. She was an avid bowler and bowled in Senior Leagues three days a week until age 86. She is survived by her son, Rick (Lois) Kunkel and her daughter, Judi (John) Fiehrer; 6



grandchildren, Laura (Derek) Clark, Ben Fiehrer, Erin (Joey) Thompson, Joe (Jessie) Kunkel, Jaclyn (Nick) Eichhold and



Kerri (Brian) Wolpert; 14 great-grandchildren, Jessie, Eddie,



Elijah, Zoe, Harper, Wyatt, Jorja, Alexandra, Will, Ellie, Natilie,Thomas, John and Susanna. Visitation will be Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the Colligan



Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday,



December 6, 2021, 10:00 AM at St. Ann Church. Thanks to all the staff at Fairfield Place and Grace Hospice for their excellent care and support. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Ann Church or to the Ronnie Schindler Scholarship Fund c/o Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences to



