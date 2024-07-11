Kuhns, Joseph Alan "Joe"



Joseph Alan Kuhns, age 49, of Moraine passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 8, 2024. He was born in Dayton on May 24, 1975 to parents, Jim and Jackie Kuhns. Joe is preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his mom and dad, Jim and Jackie; sister, Jeannine Kuhns; sister-in-law, Cathy Simonton; along with a host of family and friends. Joe graduated from West Carrollton High School, Class of 1996 and was the football manager. He loved listening to The Beach Boys, cooking with his dad, playing sports and going on vacation with his family. Joe enjoyed spending time with his adult friends at the Dwelling Place. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by those who knew him. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd.



