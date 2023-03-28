Kuhn, Virginia Ann



Virginia Ann Kuhn, age 93 of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 19, 1929 the daughter of Joseph & Katherine (Harnishfeger) Bucholz. She worked in the office at NCR for many years. She also delivered the Dayton Daily Newspaper for years.



She is survived by her daughter Karen Rodgers (Montel Bailey); son David Kuhn; grandchildren Bruce Rodgers, Toni Rodgers, Tracy Bailey, Ashley Bailey, David Kuhn, Chris Kuhn and Kristina Kuhn; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 24 years Ernest Kuhn in 1995; son Richard Kuhn; and several brothers and sisters. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolence may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

