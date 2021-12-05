KUHN, Kimberly Carrie



Kimberly Carrie Kuhn, age 59 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born March 21, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Conrad and Janet Helton. Kim was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with and doting on her grandchildren and also loved her dog, Maxwell. For many years, Kim worked in a medical office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. This was a job that fostered her natural way as a selfless caregiver to patients, family, and friends. Kim had a strong Christian faith that



helped her to stay strong and brave while facing life's



challenges. She was very caring, hard-working, resilient and strong and always gave the best advice. She loved any excuse to get together with the girls to dress up and put on make-up for "Girl Days". This is a tradition that was started with her mother, sisters, Ashley and herself. She had a great sense of humor and loved to watch movies. Above all else, Kim



cherished the time she spent with her husband, daughter, grandkids, dogs and her friends and she will be dearly missed by all whose lives she has touched. Kim's family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for the care that was given to her by the nurses. Kim will be missed by her loving husband of 37 years, Barry; daughter, Ashley (Donny) Jenkins; two special grandchildren, Alaina and Preston Jenkins; sisters, Kelly (Lee) Parks and Samantha Helton Myers; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Family will receive friends Monday, December 6, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Visit



