KUHN, Harold Arthur "Hal"



Harold Arthur "Hal" Kuhn, 72, of Springfield, passed away January 30, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. Hal was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in Vietnam. Survivors include his loving wife, Cheryl (Smith) Kuhn; sons, Hal (Elaine) Kuhn, Jr. and Aaron Kuhn; siblings, Jack Kuhn,



Dana (Teresa) Kuhn, Leslie (Bill) Smith, and Tim (Sue) Kuhn; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside services and military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

