KUHN, Debra

KUHN (Collins) (Hooten), Debra Louise "Debbie"



Debra "Debbie" Louise (Collins) (Hooten) Kuhn, got her angel wings on February 15, 2022. She was born November 11, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, to Kenneth and Phyllis Collins. Debbie leaves behind her daughters, Morgan Hooten, Amanda (Crystal) Hooten, Paula (Andrew)



Wiseman, and Amanda Kuhn; grandchildren, Natalie, Emily and Evan Yake, Aviah Gevedon, Samson and Derek Dalton, and Amber Hooten; sister, Kathy (Bob) Jacobs; brother, Karl Collins; many nieces and nephews who were like her own children; and numerous family friends. She was preceded in death by her dad; her mom; stepdad, Homer Pigg; and brother, Ray Collins. Debbie never met a stranger. She was loved by all who knew her. Private services will be held for her family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.