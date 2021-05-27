KUHLWEIN, Mary K.



"Mamaw"



Mary K. "Mamaw" Kuhlwein, 83, of Springfield, passed away May 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 8, 1937, in Clark County, the daughter of Daniel and Glenna (Lorton) (Evans) McGillivray. Mary enjoyed game shows and doing crossword puzzles and loved nothing more than spending time with her grandkids. Survivors include five daughters, Glory (Dave) DePriest, Jen (Bill) Andrus, Robin Miller, Kathy (Bart) Wildman, and Gretchen (Doug) Hedrick; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Doug (Skip) Evans, Jim (Loretta) Evans, and Tom (Joyce) McGillivray; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her



husband of 50 years, Jerry A. "Papaw" Kuhlwein on April 11, 2009; two daughters, Heidi and Becky Kuhlwein; two sisters, Emily Sharp and Joanne Evans; brother, Gary McGillivray;



sisters-in-law, Nancy Evans and Karen McGillivray; brother-in-law, Harry Sharp; and her parents. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Mamaw always liked to keep things simple, so casual dress is encouraged. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

