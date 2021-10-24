KUHLMAN, Sr., John



William "Jack"



81, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on October 7, 2021, after a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure. He is preceded in death by his darling daughter, Monica Kuhlman; his parents, Lester and Mary; his brother, Dr. James (Jim) Kuhlman, brother-in-law, Richard Geisel, and his longtime girlfriend, Carolyn Arntz. Jack is survived by his sweet sisters, Phyllis Kuhlman, and Linda Geisel; his children, Kelly (Larry) Kuhlman Brown, Cassandra (Cassy) Kuhlman, John W. (Rhonda) Kuhlman, Jr., Heather (Scott) Kuhlman Mitchell; and his grandchildren



Aaron Elam, Alex Elam, Elijah Mitchell, Lily Mitchell, and Ryder Kuhlman as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Jack donated his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University, with that, there will be a celebration of his life on Monday, October 25 at The



Reverie, Southbrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg, OH 45342. Doors open to the



public at 5:30 p.m. with the Memorial Service beginning promptly at 6:00 p.m. followed by his Celebration Gathering. All who cared for Jack are welcome. Flowers appreciated or donations made to SICSA in honor of Jack's love of dogs.



To learn more about Jack, visit: https://everloved.com/life-of/john-kuhlman/obituary/

