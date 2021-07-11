KUHLMAN, David R.



Age 86, born to Mildred and Alfred Kuhlman in Ottawa, Ohio, passed away on July 6, 2021. His siblings were older brother Jim, and a younger sister, Mary Ellen. After graduating from St. Peter and Paul High School where he played basketball, Dave attended St. Joe's College, Rensselaer, Indiana, on a basketball scholarship. He finished his graduate studies at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He spent a few years teaching and coaching at Ottawa Glandorf Schools, where he was the head basketball and track coach. He attended Ohio State University and took several graduate courses in business, and took a position as a Real Estate representative with Mobile Oil Corp (Exxon/Mobil). He met his future wife, Mary Sue (Keais) in Detroit and they were married in Oct., 1966. He spent the next 35 years in Real Estate Development with several major firms including Frisch's Big Boy restaurants in Cincinnati, where he retired from in 2000. Dave leaves behind his wife Mary Sue; two sons, Dan (Courtney) Kuhlman and Mike (Monica) Kuhlman; twin granddaughters Kaitlin and Lauren; 2 nieces, Karen Kaufman and Patti Brinkman; cousin Bobby Peckinpaugh; and many friends. Dave loved the game of basketball. After retiring, he coached basketball in the CYO league. He was a High School basketball official and refereed games in Detroit and later in Dayton. He was a member of the Dayton Rotary Club and Knights of Columbus. He was made an Honorary Kentucky Colonel by the Governor of KY. He loved to play golf and to travel, especially to the Outer Banks of N. Carolina and spent many winters in Florida. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am, Saturday, July 17, 2021, with the Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 am, all at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

