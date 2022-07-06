KUHL, G. Edward



"Ed" or "Eddie"



Passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. Ed is survived by his loving wife Joanne (nee Young) of nearly 55 years; son David (Jean Olasov) of Kettering, daughter Shannon (Hal Sander) of Cincinnati, and son Derrick (Lorena Lopez) of St. Petersburg, FL; and his much-adored grandchildren Colin, Sylvia and Moira Sander, and Ilan and Joseph Kuhl. Preceded in death by his parents, George Kuhl and Mary Kuhl, and his sisters Mary Ann Kuhl and Marjorie Kuhl. Ed was born in Covington, KY, and grew up in Newport, KY. He attended Newport Catholic High School and received his Bachelor's degree in physics from Villa Madonna College, PhD in physics from the University of Cincinnati, and MBA from Wright State University. After obtaining his PhD, Ed moved to the Dayton area where he and Joanne raised their children. Ed's career focused on materials and ceramics. He spent much of his career with the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Research Laboratory and ultimately retired from the University of Dayton Research Institute. In retirement, Ed returned to the Cincinnati area enjoying time with his family and friends. Ed was deeply devoted to his wife, children, and sisters but delighted in being a grandfather and spending time with his grandchildren. Ed also loved spending time golfing and playing cards with his friends, many of whom he grew up with as a child. Ed LOVED to travel, particularly to National Parks, Monuments and Forests. We believe he visited all but one National Park in the lower 48 (and a few in Alaska as well). He especially enjoyed re-visiting these sites in more recent years with his grandchildren. Ed was quick of wit with a dry humor. Being brilliant on so many fronts, his goofy one-liners or tendencies were all the funnier. Ed was known for an ingenious ability to build or fix anything from a simple radio to a custom van, usually with especially "thrifty" approach. Nothing ever stayed broken for long. He enjoyed designing the house he and Joanne would retire to, taking care to include only gardens and absolutely no grass to mow. He enjoyed his forest views and the wildlife and birds that visited even though he never found a way to squirrel-proof the bird feeders after years of attempts using his advanced degrees. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00AM Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt. Carmel Rd. in Cincinnati, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Veronica. The family wishes to thank Queen City Hospice, who provided so much care and support in his final days, and Queen City Elder Care, who helped Joanne keep Ed in the home he loved when the effects of Alzheimer's Disease took their toll. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 (brightfocus.org/cureALZ) or The Hope Foundation (Queen City Hospice), 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences maybe made to



dmefuneral.com