KUGLER, Martha Jane



Martha Jane, age 93, of Hamilton passed away on November 6, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1927, in Hamilton to the late James and Josephine Tiefenbach.



Martha worked as a buyer for over 25 years at Robinson Schwinn and Mabley and Carew department stores; she finished her work history at the Citizens Bank of Hamilton. Martha enjoyed sports and was an avid bowler. Following an illness five years ago she has been a resident of Sanctuary Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she participated in facility activities including a term as resident council president.



Martha is survived by her daughter, Barbara Vessely; four granddaughters; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren; one niece; two nephews; and their extended families.



She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and two sisters.



Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976



Winton Rd. Fairfield, 45014



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be offered to the charity of your choice.



Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

