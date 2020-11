KUFLEWSKI, Robert J. "Bob"



Age 60 of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to



Ohio's Hospice of Dayton as thanks for the excellent care they provided Bob. A small socially distant service will be live streamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube channel on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 5:00pm. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.