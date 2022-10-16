KUETERMAN, B. Colette "Collie"



B. Colette "Collie" Kueterman age 81, of Versailles, passed away at 11:40 am, Friday, October 14, 2022, at EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.



Collie was born September 23, 1941, in Versailles, to the late Dr. John S. and Katherine K. (Johnson) Meyers. Collie was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Carmen Kueterman; son-in-law, Britt Gabbard; grandson, Zachary Maxwell; and brother-in-law, Robert Grogean.



Collie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lester D. Kueterman whom she married August 18, 1962; children, Linda Gabbard of Vandalia, James and Tami Kueterman of Tipp City, and Anthony and Donna Kueterman of Versailles; grandchildren, Lee Maxwell, Adam Maxwell, A.J. Kueterman, Madison Kueterman, Nathan Kueterman, Grace Kueterman, Anna Kueterman, Ray Kueterman, Elizabeth Kueterman, Kyle Kueterman, Kelly Berger, Kristen Eilerman and Kari Kueterman; great-grandchildren, Louden and Luke Maxwell, Drew Maxwell, Grant and Claire Kueterman, Samuel and Haley Berger, and Mason and Griffin Eilerman; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Grogean of Versailles, and Virginia and Ed Trittschuh of Greenville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Wanda Lenehan of Tipp City; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Collie was formerly the secretary for the City of Dayton and a dedicated mother and homemaker. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles, a former member of the Daughters of Isabella and former Catechism Teacher at the church. Collie was a former advertising chairman for Versailles Poultry Days. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, bowling, putting jigsaw puzzles together and most importantly spending time with her children and grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Ned Brown celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery, Versailles. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to EverHeart Hospice in Greenville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com for the Kueterman family.

