KUCK, Lois E.



Age 78, of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born September 29, 1942, in Troy, OH., the daughter of the late Edwin and Mabel Cress. Lois was preceded in death by two brothers: Lowell Cress (Donna-dec) and Kermit Cress (Georgia). Lois is survived by her husband Lloyd L. Kuck, and her children; Kimberly Kuck (Kevin), Tonia Kuck, and Aaron Kuck (Jennifer). She is also survived by one brother, Donald Cress (Shirley-dec), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will greatly miss her. Funeral service to be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Burial to follow in the Beaver Cemetery. Family to receive friends from 11:45 AM until time of service. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Dayton Children's Hospital at https://www.childrensdayton.org/community/giving. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

