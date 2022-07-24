KRUPP, Joseph Christopher



72 of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away July 19, 2022, in his home. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on October 14, 1949, to the parents of the late Isabelle Francis (Mechlin) Krupp and Lawrence Peter Krupp. Joseph attended St. Teresa grade school and graduated valedictorian from Catholic Central High school in 1967. He received his master's degree in physics from MIT and went on to be a software engineer for over 40 years. He retired from Boeing with 16 years of service. Joseph was a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus and very active in the Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family; especially reading to his granddaughter Lauren Krupp. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Margaret (Donahue) Krupp; sons Michael (Tia) Krupp, Kevin Krupp; granddaughter Lauren Krupp; sister Jane (Krupp) (David) Spragg; sister-in-law Vivian (Teach) Krupp; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brother James L. Krupp and sister-in-law Janet Donahue. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 4-7pm at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home, Clarksville, Tennessee, with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with visitation one-hour prior form 10-11 am. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Clarksville, TN. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Vanderbilt Interstitial lung disease center in Nashville, Tennessee, in Joseph's honor.

