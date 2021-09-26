KRUMHOLZ, RICHARD

KRUMHOLZ, Dr. Richard



Dr. Richard Krumholz passed away in his home on August 1st at the age of 85. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, on Nov. 5, 1935. After attending the University of Pittsburgh on a swimming scholarship and the University of Dayton, he graduated with a medical degree from St. Louis University and became board certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Allergy and Immunology. He served 2 years in the USAF, then returned to the Internal Medicine Department at Indiana



University. There he was approached by Virginia Kettering and offered the position of Director of the Institute of Respiratory Disease at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, Ohio. He accepted the position and established their Pulmonary



Intensive Care Unit. Upon his first retirement, he moved to Sarasota, FL, where he engaged with alternate business interests and developed a medical billing system for which he



obtained a patent. But missing patient care, Richard opened an allergy practice in Sarasota. Even after retiring again, he remained involved in various small businesses and entrepreneurship within the Sarasota/Bradenton communities. Those who know Richard will most remember his infectious laugh, powerful intellect, dedication to his patients, and his fierce pride and love of family. Richard is survived by Cheri, his wife of 36 years; his brother Harvey (Linda) Krumholz; and his



children Harlan (Leslie) Krumholz, Susan (Paul) Ridker, Lynne (Barry) Handwerker, Julie (Morry) Kalimian, Jill (Ryan)



Guiberson, 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

