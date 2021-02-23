KRUG, Lisa Ann



it is with great sadness that Lisa's family is announcing her passing. Lisa passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, unexpectedly at the age of 58. She was born November 30th, 1962, in West Palm Beach, Florida to Bill and Greta (Hosley) Scherer. Her family moved back to Piqua when she was 5. She was a 1981 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School. She earned a paralegal degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1983. Lisa worked as a paralegal at several law offices in the Dayton area for nearly 20 years. She took a break from work to raise her three sons until they were in grade school at Incarnation. Lisa went back to work as a paralegal part time until 2013 at which time she began working at the University of Dayton in their enrollment services department. Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 27 years David, her three dearest sons, Michael, Joseph and Daniel, parents Bill and Greta Scherer, brother Mike, father-in-laws Frank Krug and Charline (Hackley) Krug (deceased) brothers and sisters-in-law Rob and Cindy (Krug) Stichweh, Ray and Brenda (Krug) Wabler, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lisa was such a loving and sweet person, always kind and gentle, and the most wonderful wife and mother to her three sons. She will be so sadly missed each and every day. Please join us in celebrating Lisa's wonderful life on this earth. Visitation services will be held Thursday, February 25th, at



TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd.



Dayton, OH 45428 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm. The Mass of



Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 26th, at 11:00 am at the CHURCH OF THE INCARNATION located at 55 Williamsburg Ln, Dayton. OH 45459. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS AVE. in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

