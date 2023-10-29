Kronauge, Penny Louise



Age 56, of Washington Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. A visitation will be held from 4-7PM on Thursday, November 9, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. A memorial service will be held at 4PM the following day, Friday November 10 at Routsong Kettering, with a memorial reception following. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/