Kronauge, Penny

Age 56, of Washington Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. A visitation will be held from 4-7PM on Thursday, November 9, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. A memorial service will be held at 4PM the following day, Friday November 10 at Routsong Kettering, with a memorial reception following. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

