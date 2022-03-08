KROL, Helen Madonna



74, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, March 4 at Hospice of Hamilton. She previously lived in Kalamazoo, MI, and Monroe, OH. She is survived by a daughter, Bethlea (Jeff) Pieratt, a son, Aaron Barnhart, four grandchildren, Zachary and Rachel Pieratt, Tyler and Ashton Barnhart, two sisters,



Deborah (Mark) Fitzgerald, Lorrie (Jack) Bley, two brothers,



David and Patrick Hiemstra, four nephews and a niece, Wesley and Cody Fitzgerald, and Jessica and Nick Kehoe.



Madonna was loved by many and never met a stranger. When she lived in Monroe, she enjoyed being a member of the



garden club. Keeping with Madonna's giving spirit, her



remains will be donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine in lieu of a funeral. Contributions may be made to the Open Hands Food Pantry where her beloved sister and brother-in-law (Deb and Mark) have volunteered for years and where



Madonna sometimes helped. 2143 Millville-Oxford Rd.,



Hamilton, OH 45013.

