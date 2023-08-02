Krimiser, Myrtle L.



Myrtle Louise Krimiser, age 100, of West Carrollton, entered into the Arms of Jesus on Friday, July 28, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 6, 1922, in Jackson, KY, the daughter of the late James F. & Kathryn (Purvis) Norvell. Mrs. Krimiser had a strong faith in God, she had been a member of the Philadelphia Drive Church of God and attended Miamisburg Assembly of God. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph Krimiser, her daughter Nedra Treadway, brothers James Norvell, Stanford "Sam" Norvell, and David Norvell, 5 sisters Lora Mays, Gladys Noble, Ethel Dillman, Dorothy Branham, and Oreda Dunn. She is survived by her son Marvin Charles and wife Lynn, her 4 nieces Rebecca Poe, Deborah Bailey, Jean Tepe, Lois Jean Norvell, 2 nephews Jerry Noble and Steve Noble, her aides Brittney & Nancy, as well as numerous other great nieces & nephews, other relative and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor David Renfro officiating. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (1 ½ prior to service) on Thursday at the funeral home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com