KRIETE, Wilbur E.



Age 84, died peacefully on January 05, 2021, in Michigan. The only child of Clifford Louis and Kathryn Dittman Kriete, he was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 12, 1936. He was a graduate of Reily High School class of 1954. Wilbur met the love of his life at Tusculum College in 1954. He thought she was the prettiest girl on campus. He



returned home to help on the family farm and graduated from Miami University with a BS in Accounting in 1958. That same year Wilbur and Charlotte married and settled in Oxford, Ohio. He served in the Air



National Guard and was stationed in Germany during the



Berlin Crisis. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Chase Law School in 1968. Specializing in corporate taxes for most of his career, he worked for Mosler Safe Company, Champion International Papers, Frost and Jacobs, and Federated Department Stores. Wilbur and Charlotte were members of Millville UMC and then Park Avenue UMC, where he served in various roles and committees including the Finance Committee and Administrative Board. At Park Avenue UMC, he supported the Youth Fellowship activities, participated in F.U.E.B.Y.C.S. adult small group, and faithfully attended Sunday School and evening



Bible classes. Wilbur and Charlotte were active in Fillmore



Elementary PTA, Hamilton High Band Parents, chaperoned numerous Wilson Junior High and Hamilton High School dances. In his retirement, he enjoyed using his mechanical and handyman skills on his family farm and exercising his servant's heart at Hamilton Living Water Ministry and in the Northern Lights Emaus community. He enjoyed lifelong friendships with his Reily classmates and attended many monthly lunches and



annual reunions. Wilbur was preceded in death by his wife and parents. He is survived by his two daughters, Barbara Hoffman (Daniel) and Ellen Marie Kratch (Kevin) and six grandchildren Ava and Colin Hoffman, Ethan, Morgen, Aleksandr and Ana Marie Kratch. A private funeral service was held at Weigel Funeral Home with interment at Glen Haven Cemetery in Harrison, Ohio. A public memorial service will be scheduled in summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Wilbur may be made to Park Avenue United



Methodist Church, 801 Park Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013 or to Hamilton Living Water Ministry Inc. at hamilton-living-water-ministry.org or 510 S. Eighth Street, Hamilton, OH 45011.



