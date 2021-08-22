journal-news logo
X

KRETZ, Betty

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KRETZ, Betty J.

Age 92, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. Betty retired from Logtec, Inc. after 9 years. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and a Graduate of Wayne High School Class of 1948. She is survived by her

husband, Tom Kretz; daughter, Beverly Ishmael of Kettering; son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Renee Ishmael of Huber Heights; step-son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Kimberly Kretz of Beavercreek Twp; sister, Anna Mae Sherman of

Union; grandchildren, Ashley (Chris), Zachary (Allison), Nick, Joel, Eric (Kylie), Courtney and Alexis; great-grandson, Brantley; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive with Father Ed Pratt celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Betty's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NISBET, Dick
2
SESKEVICS, Florence
3
BROIDA, Michael
4
BRUN, Janet
5
BRAME, Dorothy
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top