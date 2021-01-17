X

KREKE, Maura

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

KREKE (nee Renneker), Maura

Passed away surrounded by her beloved husband and

children, on January 13, 2021, at the age of 73. Maura is

survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Raymond Kreke. Mother to Marilyn Kreke,

Jackie (Jim) Duggan and

Barbara (Patrick) Seifer. Dearest grandmother of 7 grandchildren: Ella, Keegan and Rowan Todd; Connor, McKenzie and Collin Duggan and Elizabeth Seifer. Sister to Richard (Claudia) Renneker, Nancy Renneker and Steve (Debbie) Renneker. She was preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Mary Renneker. Visitation to be held Monday, January 18, 2021, 8:30-9:30 A.M. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 am at St Peter in Chains

Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave., Hamilton, OH, with Father Rob Muhlenkamp officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary

Cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, the

family requests donations St Peter in Chains Catholic Church. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


