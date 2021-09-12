journal-news logo
X

KREITZ, Elaine

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KREITZ (Wilgus), Elaine

Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 18, at Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, Christiansburg, for Elaine Wilgus Kreitz of Franklin, TN, (formerly of Christiansburg and Kettering, OH), who died December 17, 2017. Her body was donated to the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

She was formerly a member of the Harpeth Presbyterian Church (Franklin, TN), the Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church (Kettering, OH), the Rebecca Galloway Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Fairborn, OH), the AG

Chapter of PEO Sisterhood (Franklin TN), and the Aero

Chapter of the Eastern Star (Fairborn, OH).

She is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Tom) Gilliland, of Franklin, TN, her granddaughter, Jamie (Grant) Dickey, and great-grandson, Cohen Dickey of Murfreesboro, TN.

Husband, John Kreitz, and twin brother, Lane Wilgus, preceded her in death.

Reverend Amy Duiker of the Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church will be the officiating minister.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Aguilera, Pilar de la
2
ANDERSON, Betty
3
ANDERSON, Dorothy
4
BARTON, Richard
5
BEAM, David
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top