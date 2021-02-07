KREBS, John Joseph



John Joseph Krebs, 62, passed away February 2, 2021. He is survived by siblings Don, Mary, Ed, and Jim, and by his



beloved dog, Roscoe. John is preceded in death by parents



Edward and Doris Krebs. A life-long resident of the Dayton area, he was a member of Sheetmetal Workers Local 24.



Donations can be made in John's memory to the American Cancer Society or SICSA Animal Adoption Agency. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. For



further information, contact Mary at MLJKCC@gmail.com.

