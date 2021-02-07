KREBS, John Joseph
John Joseph Krebs, 62, passed away February 2, 2021. He is survived by siblings Don, Mary, Ed, and Jim, and by his
beloved dog, Roscoe. John is preceded in death by parents
Edward and Doris Krebs. A life-long resident of the Dayton area, he was a member of Sheetmetal Workers Local 24.
Donations can be made in John's memory to the American Cancer Society or SICSA Animal Adoption Agency. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. For
further information, contact Mary at MLJKCC@gmail.com.
KREBS, John
KREBS, John Joseph