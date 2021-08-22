Krautmann, Mary

KRAUTMANN (Seiler), Mary Julia "Julie"



Passed peacefully away on March 25, 2020, just four days after her 93rd birthday and was interred at Calvary Cemetery,



Dayton, OH, on March 30, 2020. Julie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leo, who died on the same date 39 years earlier in 1981. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Marita Strattner and Vera McCarty; brother, Dr. Frank Seiler; a great-grandson, Adyn, and since then by her brother-in-law, Eric McCarty. Julie is survived by her daughters, Nancy Chifala (Bill) and Joan Caputo; grandchildren, Joshua Krautmann, Jordan Tangeman (Kelli), Anna Peloquin (Jeff) and Michael Chifala; great-grandchildren, Tommy, Neveah, Joshua Jr., Lucy, Leo, Amelia and Clement; sister-in-law, Janet Seiler, and many loving nieces, nephews, and loyal friends.



Julie was born in Dayton on March 21, 1927, to the late Frank and Josephine Seiler. The Seiler household was a loving and lively one. She attended St. Anthony School, was a Class of 1945 graduate of Julienne High School, and continued her



education at the University of Dayton. Julie worked nine years as a secretary at Montgomery County Probate Court at the old Dayton Courthouse until her marriage to the love of her life, Leo W. Krautmann, on April 24, 1954. She devoted the rest of her days to being a wife, homemaker, mother and community volunteer. Julie was an early and active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church; among many other activities, she volunteered weekly in the Faith Formation Office for more than 45 years and was a member of the Prayer Group for 30+ years.



After 27 happy years of marriage, Julie became a widow at the young age of 54 with Leo's sudden death. She faced this as she did with all her life's challenges: with courage, grace and a deep abiding faith. Never one to complain, she always counted her blessings, even after a debilitating stroke that left her bedridden and unable to swallow for her last 16 months.



Now that we can gather with safety precautions and properly honor her, the family invites you to a Memorial Mass on



Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Following Mass, a luncheon and celebration of Julie's life will be held at NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trail in Kettering.

