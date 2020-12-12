KRAUSE, Sherry A.



Age 80, formerly of Seven Mile, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton on August 31, 1940, the daughter of George and Vera (Goff)



Burkhardt. She was a graduate of Seven Mile High School and Miami University. Sherry



married Robert Krause in



Seven Mile on June 4, 1961, and he preceded her in death on July 27, 2008. She had been employed as a teacher in the Edgewood School System. She was a member of the Seven Mile United Methodist Church and the Seven Mile Alumni



Association. She is survived by her son, Eric (Jennifer) Krause, Liberty Township; her sister, Susan Tendam, Hamilton, her



sister-in-law, Jane Burkhardt, Fairfield Township; six grandchildren, Austin, Houston, Cody, Evan, Dallas & Avery and a



great-grandson, Waylon. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, David Krause and a brother, Steve Burkhardt. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Private graveside services will be held at Darrtown Cemetery with



Pastor Dan McSwain officiating. Online condolences are



available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

