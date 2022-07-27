KRAPF, Martha A.



Age 97, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, John Sr. in 1997; a son John Jr.; and sons-in-law, John Schroeder and Tim Keefe. She is survived by daughters, Linda Schroeder, Leslie (Jeff) Miller, Nancy Keefe; son, Michael (Teri) Krapf; daughter-in-law, Susan Krapf; sister, Norma (Bill) Sharrett; grandchildren, Thomas, Alyson, Aaron, Sarah, Erica, Brian, Kelly, Eli, Ryan and Andy; and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 12:00 pm at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials in Martha's name may be directed to the Dayton Foodbank, 56 Armor Pl., Dayton, OH 45417. Online condolences can be sent to: www.TobiasFuneralHome.com.

