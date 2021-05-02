KRAPF, Daniel

KRAPF, F. Daniel "Dan"



Age 78, of Dayton, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 19th, 2021, at Saint Leonard's Health and Rehab Center in Centerville, Ohio. Born May 9, 1942, in Dayton, to the late Ordel and Mary Ann (Kirk) Krapf. He graduated from Chaminade High School Class of 1960 and went on to complete his Bachelor's in Business Administration and Master's in Healthcare Administration from the University of Dayton.



Dan had a celebrated career as a healthcare administrator primarily in Catholic health settings, first in Dayton and later in St. Louis, MO, and South Bend, IN. He was widely respected for his leadership, innovation and compassion for the



residents, patients, and employees he led and served.



Early in his career, he met his wife Margaret Dahm at Good Samaritan Hospital where she was the head nurse on the



Coronary Care Unit. Upon retirement Dan and his wife



Margaret returned to Dayton to be closer to family where they were part of Saint Alberts the Great Parish.



Dan was a very social person who expressed himself through humor and singing and loved to entertain. He loved singing Irish songs and when warranted belting out the UD fight song. Dan knew his way around the kitchen, the grill, and gourmet restaurants. He found tremendous joy in entertaining and creating delicious meals for family, friends, and



colleagues.



Dan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret (nee: Dahm) Krapf, their three sons, Michael of Chicago, IL, Douglas (Lynn) of Hudson, OH, Ryan (Stacey Kvet) of Chicago, IL, and 4 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jeffrey, Claire, and Quinn. Dan is also



survived by his brother, Thomas (Joni) Krapf of Orlando, FL.



Dan's three boys are eternally grateful for the love, support, and dedication of their Aunt Kathleen Dahm. The family is



also thankful for the compassionate care Dan received at Saint Leonard's Health and Rehab Center and Hospice of Dayton. Dan gifted his body to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. Dan, you finally made it to medical school!



Dan Krapf was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important – the selfless service to others. A dedicated husband and father. He was a mentor to many and a friend to all. He will be missed.



A celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Leonard's, Hospice of Dayton, and/or The



Parkinson's Foundation.



"Until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of His hand." Gaelic Blessing.

