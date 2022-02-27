KRAMER,



Judith Ann "Judy"



Judith (Judy) Ann Kramer, beloved wife, mother, sister, and mamaw, entered eternal peace on February 22, 2022, at the age of 72 in Springfield, Ohio. Judy was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, on October 27, 1949, the oldest of four children. Judy married Robert (Bob) L. Kramer on May 20, 1988. The couple enjoyed their lives together through their business Kramer Mill doing woodworking, bowling, and traveling. Bob and Judy lived in Washington state and more recently in Englewood, Florida, before moving back to Springfield, Ohio, in May 2021. Judy is proceeded in death by her siblings Craig Lutrell and Timothy (Timmy) Lutrell and daughter Shayne Wagner and is survived by her loving husband Bob, children Katina Kramer, Earnest Brown III, and Wesley (Karl) Young Jr. (Sarah), sister Virgina (Jenny) May, 6 grandchildren: Sadie Young, Lily Haley, Chloe Sample, Karleigh Young, Aynsleigh Young, and Rainey Wagner, and 2 nephews Harold (Joey) Roberts and Robert Conley all of whom she loved dearly. Judy enjoyed bowling in local leagues, cross stitch, puzzles, playing euchre, collecting, watching her tapes, and planting and caring for her flowers. Judy will be missed by all who loved her, and all are grateful for the time they spent with her. There will be no services held. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



