KRAMER, James

KRAMER, Jr.,
James Richard
Age 76, Hamilton, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at
Hospice of Hamilton. James was born May 23, 1944, in
Hamilton, Ohio, the son of James and Valerie (Bennett) Kramer, Sr. He graduated from Hamilton Garfield High School and attended the Cincinnati Art Academy. James married Linda Peetz on May 23, 1972, in Boston, MA. He began his career at Mosler Safe as a technical illustrator. At his retirement from Mosler, he was Director of Marketing Communications. He always had a smile for
everyone and enjoyed making people laugh. He and Linda
enjoyed traveling, especially on a train. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly. He is preceded in death by his
parents. James is survived by his wife, Linda (Peetz) Kramer; his son, James R. Kramer III and wife Pam (Christy) Kramer; his step-granddaughter, Anna Davis, sister, Linda (Kramer) Bruegging; nephew, David Watson and wife Antia (Mastalski) and their daughters, Sierra and Sabrina, nephew, Rick Watson; sister-in-law, Sheryl (Peetz) Hurrell and spouse William Hurrell, and brother-in-law, Harold Peetz. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Greenwood
Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences will be available at
Funeral Home Information
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH
45013
https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral