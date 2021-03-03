KRAFT, Willabe

KRAFT (nee Line), Willabe A.



Age 91 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. She was born October 24, 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Alvin and Pauline Line (nee Guyler). On November 10, 1949, she married Kenneth Kraft who preceded her in death on April 4, 2013. She was employed by Fairfield City Schools retiring in 1988. She is survived by her children Michael (Jana) Kraft,



Robert (Kristi) Kraft and Mark (Donetta) Kraft; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brothers Paul and Edgar Line. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 10:30 AM until time of service (11:30 AM) at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.

