KRAFT, Myra Laferne



Myra Laferne Kraft, age 94, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. Laferne was born August 23, 1927, to parents John and Bonnie (Rasnick) Louthan who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Fred) Jones of Jamestown, Ohio, and Sheila (Ken) Carver of Rocky River, Ohio.



Laferne was from a family of 10 children who preceded her in death; 6 Brothers, Lawrence (Nadine), Edwin (Dora), James, Ray (Lois), Wayne (Irene), and John (Rachel); 3 sisters,



Gertrude (Oscar) Snyder, Irene (Colby) Ramsey, Winnifred (John) Wilson. Rachel lives with her daughter Bonnie in St. Louis, MO.



In addition to her daughters she is survived by 4 grandchildren, Jakinda Cost, Chris Jones, Natalie (Chad) James, Emilie (Greg) Sostaric, and 7 great-grandchildren, Lucan, Emersen,



Eleanor, Violet, Jacob, Christopher, Quinn.



Laferne was a long time member of the Harmony Grandmother Club and a current member of the Church of the Cross



United Methodist Church.



A prayer service will be officiated by Reverend Thomas Miller, her former pastor at South Park United Methodist Church at 11:00 on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to all of the caregivers at Traditions of Beavercreek Assisted Living for watching over their mother and grandmother the last 5 years.



A special thanks to Jane Benner and Joy Denlinger for their friendship over the years.



A visitation for Laferne will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 11:00 AM. A burial will occur Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 12:15 PM at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Outreach Ministries at Church of the Cross United Methodist, 3121



Wilmington Pike, Kettering OH 45429-4003, 937-293-5217.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Kraft family.

