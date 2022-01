KOZYCKI, Gerald

KOSZYCKI, Gerald T.



"Jerry"



Gerald (Jerry) T. Koszycki, 81, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on January 19, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 12, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Hyde Park Church, 2853 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH. For additional information, please visit



