KOYL, Mark Robert



Mark Robert Koyl, 66 of Waynesfield, formerly of Springfield, passed away October 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mark was born December 15, 1955, in Norfolk, VA, to Glenn and Joyce (Chambers) Koyl, who preceded him in death. On July 16, 2016, he married Beverly Holland Koyl who survives him in Waynesfield. Mark attended Tampa High School and graduated from JVS; he went on to attend the Clark State College truck driver program. He was a truck driver for many years, spending most of his career with Schneider International and retiring from his trucking career in 2018. Mark had two million safe driving miles and visited every state except Alaska. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and he loved watching his favorite TV shows. Mark enjoyed spending time with his family and he will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Mark Thomas (Tara) Koyl, Sr.; daughters, Sarah Beth Koyl and Rachel Lynn Koyl; step-son, Craig Holland; grandchildren, Hannah Koyl, Mark Koyl, Jr., Charlie Odom and Nikki Koyl; brother, Glenn (Patty) Koyl and his sisters, Roxanna (Charlie) Morgan and Kim (Greg) Geis. Funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Rev. Neil Whitney to officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Auglaize Special Olympics. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

