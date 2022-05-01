KOVACS, Jennifer L.



Of Centerville, Ohio, passed away April 26, 2022. She was born September 17, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late James and Jeanne McGarry.



Jennifer is survived by her



loving husband of 48 years,



Kerry Kovacs; her children,



Mollie (Martin Stieger) Kovacs, Jeremy (Deb) Kovacs; grandchildren, Brittan Kovacs, Kahner Cook, Addilyn Kovacs, Isaac Stieger and Otto Stieger;



siblings, James (Donna) McGarry, Jane Ann McGarry Hennessy, Joyce (Jerry Baker) McGarry, and Julie (Mike) Loparo; and many nieces and nephews.



Jennifer was a graduate of Julienne High School and earned her R.N. at St. Elizabeth Hospital where she began her nursing career. There she worked with Dorothy Kovacs, matchmaker and future mother-in-law. Throughout her career she also worked at various hospitals and healthcare facilities in Columbus, Chillicothe, and Dayton. Jennifer was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. In retirement, Jennifer volunteered as a tutor with Centerville City Schools and spent a great deal of time being a dedicated caretaker to both of her parents. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed cheering for the Reds, Bengals, Ohio State, and the University of Dayton. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and shopping with her friend, Bev Heidenreich.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, May 3. Jennifer will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to either Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or your favorite charity.



Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

