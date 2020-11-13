KOSTER, Naomi

KOSTER (Johnson), Naomi Evelyn "Tommie"



97, of Springfield passed away November 9, 2020, in Forest Glen. She was born October 4, 1923, in Bainbridge, Ohio, the daughter of James and Lena Johnson. Naomi was a devoted member of Emmanuel's Promise Church. She loved spending time with her loving family and was retired from Robbins and Myers. Survivors include one son; William "Bill" Koster, one granddaughter; Christi (Troy) Carrington, one great-grandson; Jakob Harris and numerous nieces and nephews. She was



preceded in death by her beloved husband; Charles Kenneth "Charlie" Koster, January 24, 2019, sisters; Opal, Doris,



Elizabeth and Pride, brother; Darrell and her parents.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral



services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday in the funeral home with Rev. Daniel Meister officiating. Masks will be required. Burl will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

