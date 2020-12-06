KOST, Gary William



Age 80, of Kettering, died peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, with his family at his bedside. Gary was born July 28, 1940, to John & Ethel Kost of Mt. Vernon, OH. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1958, The Ohio State University in 1962 and attended Kenyon College. Gary was a Teacher at Mt. Vernon High School and Middle School for 38 years and a member of Gay Street United Methodist Church for many years. After moving to Dayton, Gary volunteered at Dayton Christian Schools for 18 years, was member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior & their Social Ministry and was a volunteer at The Victoria Theater. Gary loved his family, friends & church. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Beth; daughter, Kathy (Dr. Jonathan) Paley; sons, Bryan (Taryn) Kost, Lt. Col Jay Kost; brothers, Greg (Terri) Kost, George Kost; grandchildren, Joseph & Allison Paley, Taylor, Ireland, Elijah, Elim, Isabella, Anna & Christopher Kost; many nieces,



nephews, other relatives & friends. Funeral services will be



private. For those of us that were blessed to know Gary, we will always remember him for his selflessness, wit, kindness, love and patriotism. Please make a donation of time or money to your local foodbank or favorite charity in Gary's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

