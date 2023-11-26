Korb, Carol Sue



Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Carol was born in Columbus, Ohio to Lillian (Murphy) and Paul Carpenter. Her husband of 58 years, Charles Edward Korb, preceded her in death in May 2023. She is survived by her children Bill, Chris, and Dan, of Dayton, and daughter Kathy (Oren) Gillespie of Columbus. Grandchild Graham Gillespie, and sisters Nancy (Bill) Biecker and Ellen (Bob) Walker of Columbus. Sister-in-law Sue Ann Marie Korb of Dayton, and niece Laura (Grady) Holt and nephew Jason Walker. In addition to being a loving wife and parent to four children, she was a Registered Nurse who worked 25 years at Kettering Medical Center. She was a member of Incarnation parish and attended mass regularly until she was unable to do so. An animal lover, Carol rescued many stray animals. In retirement she worked part time as a bookkeeper at Yankee Stables to socialize and spend time with her horse, Chester. Carol had a great sense of humor, always found a way to stay positive, especially during the past few years in which she was faced with many of life's challenging circumstances. The family extends heartfelt thanks to all of Carol's Caregiver's and Hospice Nurses. Memorial services will be held at Tobias Funeral home Far Hills Chapel on Monday December 11th at 1pm with social visiting starting at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sicsa Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton Adoption Center or the charity of your choice in Carol's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com