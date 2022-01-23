Hamburger icon
KOOGLER, Virginia

KOOGLER, Virginia M.

Age 104, of Centerville, passed away at St. Leonard Retirement Center on Monday, January 10, 2022. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM with a reception to follow at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 26 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE with Harvey Smith

officiating. Virginia will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Riverside Cemetery in West Milton, OH. For complete

condolences and remembrances, please visit


www.routsong.com


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

http://www.routsong.com

