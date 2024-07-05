Koogler (Kibler), Mary Louise



KOOGLER, Mary Louise "Kibby", 95, of Springfield, passed away June 30, 2024 in Brookdale Buck Creek. She was born August 12, 1928 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Raymond and Louise (Graham) Kibler. Mary was a 1947 graduate of Catholic Central High School. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church. For many years she was a secretary in Springfield with many of that being at Wittenberg University Health Center. She was also a devoted volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Society. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Ann (Ryan) & Steve Lensch; six grandchildren, Dennis (Carrie Henry), Zachary Henry (Annie Hayslip), Andrea (Matt) Harbage, Jessica (Brian) Detty, Bradley (Kathy) Lensch and Scott (Christine) Lensch; son-in-law, Dennis Henry; proud grandma to 17 great grandchildren; cousin, Juanita Dennison and her family and several other cousins, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Koogler in 1999 and a daughter, Kimberle (Ryan) Henry in 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior in the church. Inurnment of ashes will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com