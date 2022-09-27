KOOGLER, Mark B.



Mark B. Koogler, age 67, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022. He was born on November 14, 1954, to Robert Koogler and Mary Bayman in Kettering, Ohio. He was married to the love of his life, Vicki Schafer Koogler, for 41 yrs. They had two wonderful sons, Nicholas and Andrew. Mark worked as an attorney for Nationwide Insurance as Vice President-Associate General Councel for 20 yrs. Mark was also a Partner at Porter, Wright, Morris and Arthur Law Firm for 19 yrs. Visitation will be Thursday, September 29 from 2-4 pm with service at 4 pm at Dublin Community Church Chapel, Dublin, Ohio, (please enter at Bridge St. doors). A Private Family Burial will be held Friday. Full obituary at



