Konz, Phyllis

Konz (Dormire), Phyllis Konz "Jean"



Phyllis Jean (Dormire) Konz, age 96, of Sidney, OH and Ft. Lauderdale, FL went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2024.



Phyllis Jean was born on July 7, 1928 to Howard and Ruby (Minniear) Dormire in Sidney, OH. She graduated from Sidney High School. She married Andrew Konz in 1950 and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage until his passing in 2017. She retired from Sidney Tool & Die after 34 years with the company.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Konz, parents Howard and Ruby (Minniear) Dormire, sister Frances (Dormire) McLain, and brother Robert Lee Dormire. She is survived by daughters Sherry (Bruce) Rockwell of Canton, GA, Gayle Watkins (John Staley) of Piqua, OH, son Tom (Teresa) Konz of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and brother Richard Dormire of Centerville, OH. She has 7 grandchildren; Summer Konz of Sunset, FL, Stephanie Konz of Sidney, OH, Lindsey (Bart) Spangler of Anna, OH, Rachel (Rod) New of Anna, OH, Nick (Amber) Watkins of Sidney, OH, Lauren (Rockwell) Joyce of Loveland, OH, John (Kelli) Rockwell of Woodstock, GA, and 16 great-grandchildren.



Andy and Jean's ashes will be interred together at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, OH on a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be sent to Wilson Hospice Care, 915 Michigan St., Sidney, OH 45365.



